en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension

Political tides in Kenya are experiencing a significant shift as fifteen Members of Parliament line up behind Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, endorsing him as a viable presidential candidate for the 2032 elections. This collective nod of approval occurred at a well-attended gathering at Mumbi Grounds in Murang’a County, where MPs from diverse regions voiced their support for Nyoro.

Political Vacuum in Mt. Kenya Region

The MPs’ endorsement of Nyoro signals a perceived leadership void in the Mt. Kenya region, with a seeming dearth of suitable contenders. MPs urged Nyoro to broaden his sphere of influence to a national level, bolstering his political footprint across the country.

Tension Among Deputy President’s Allies

The show of support for Nyoro has sparked tension among Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies. Gachagua, a prominent figure in the current administration, has been actively canvassing for support in the Mt. Kenya region with his sights set on succeeding President William Ruto. The MPs’ endorsement of Nyoro adds a new dynamic to the political landscape, intensifying the competition for control of the region.

Amidst Economic Crisis

The political maneuvering comes at a time when the State of the Economy report indicates that over 70,000 Kenyans have lost their jobs. Despite the economic downturn, this aspect was conspicuously absent from the discussions about the political developments. It remains to be seen how these political moves will impact the socio-economic fabric of the country.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 mins ago
Religious Services and Community Programs: More Than Worship
Religious services and community programs are not just about worship and spirituality, but they have morphed into potent platforms catering to a varied array of community needs. In an era where connectivity is more virtual than physical, different congregations and community centers across the globe have stepped up their game by offering a diverse range
Religious Services and Community Programs: More Than Worship
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
56 mins ago
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
1 hour ago
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
Andrea Mac: Redefining Traditional Family Norms as the Primary Breadwinner
11 mins ago
Andrea Mac: Redefining Traditional Family Norms as the Primary Breadwinner
Pensacola's Old Baptist Hospital Property: The New Face of Affordable Housing?
42 mins ago
Pensacola's Old Baptist Hospital Property: The New Face of Affordable Housing?
Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker
51 mins ago
Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
8 seconds
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
13 seconds
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
19 seconds
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
21 seconds
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
29 seconds
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
42 seconds
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
42 seconds
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
2 mins
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
32 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
39 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app