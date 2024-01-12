Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension

Political tides in Kenya are experiencing a significant shift as fifteen Members of Parliament line up behind Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, endorsing him as a viable presidential candidate for the 2032 elections. This collective nod of approval occurred at a well-attended gathering at Mumbi Grounds in Murang’a County, where MPs from diverse regions voiced their support for Nyoro.

Political Vacuum in Mt. Kenya Region

The MPs’ endorsement of Nyoro signals a perceived leadership void in the Mt. Kenya region, with a seeming dearth of suitable contenders. MPs urged Nyoro to broaden his sphere of influence to a national level, bolstering his political footprint across the country.

Tension Among Deputy President’s Allies

The show of support for Nyoro has sparked tension among Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies. Gachagua, a prominent figure in the current administration, has been actively canvassing for support in the Mt. Kenya region with his sights set on succeeding President William Ruto. The MPs’ endorsement of Nyoro adds a new dynamic to the political landscape, intensifying the competition for control of the region.

Amidst Economic Crisis

The political maneuvering comes at a time when the State of the Economy report indicates that over 70,000 Kenyans have lost their jobs. Despite the economic downturn, this aspect was conspicuously absent from the discussions about the political developments. It remains to be seen how these political moves will impact the socio-economic fabric of the country.