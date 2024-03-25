Kenyan DJ Joe Mfalme Arrested After Alleged Fatal Assault on DCI Officer Felix Kelian

Popular Kenyan disc jockey Joe Mfalme, real name Joseph Mwenda, has broken his silence following his arrest in connection with the death of a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer after an alleged assault incident in Kiambu County. Mwenda, alongside his team, allegedly attacked Kabete Police Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian on March 16 in Kikuyu market, leading to Kelian's subsequent death due to injuries sustained during the altercation.

Incident Details and Arrests

The altercation reportedly began with a "non-injury traffic accident" involving Inspector Felix Kelian and the DJ’s vehicle at the parking lot of a club in Kikuyu, where Mwenda had performed. Following the accident, it is alleged that Mwenda, his bouncer, driver, photographer, and a female companion attacked Kelian. The scene escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kelian by three officers from Kikuyu Police Station, where Mwenda and his team were also taken but later released without recording a statement. Kelian was hospitalized but eventually succumbed to his injuries, which included damage to his urine bladder.

Statements and Investigations

In a statement released on social media, DJ Joe Mfalme expressed his deepest sympathies to Kelian's family and friends, asserting his and his team's cooperation with investigative agencies. Mwenda emphasized the sensitive nature of the matter and his trust in the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. Meanwhile, three police officers, alongside Mwenda, are among the six suspects currently detained, with further investigations underway to apprehend additional suspects.

Community Reaction and Legal Proceedings

The incident has sparked widespread attention and concern, awaiting further legal proceedings and the outcome of the ongoing investigation. As the community and Kelian’s family seek justice, the case highlights critical issues surrounding public safety, law enforcement conduct, and accountability. DJ Joe Mfalme and the other suspects are expected to appear in court, where the details of the case will be further examined.

The tragic event has left many awaiting answers, as authorities work to piece together the events that led to the untimely death of Detective Felix Kelian. The outcome of this case may have far-reaching implications for all involved, underscoring the importance of transparency and justice in resolving such grievous incidents.