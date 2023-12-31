en English
BNN Newsroom

Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:13 am EST
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation

Lucinda Mullins, a 41-year-old nurse from Kentucky and a mother of two, woke up from what was supposed to be a routine kidney stone surgery to a jarring reality. She had undergone a quadruple amputation, losing both her legs and arms below the knees and elbows respectively due to a severe infection that escalated into sepsis. This life-altering medical complication has left a profound impact on her life and her family’s.

Unwavering Resilience Amidst the Turmoil

Despite the severity of her situation, Mullins demonstrated an extraordinary spirit of resilience and optimism that is nothing short of inspiring. Photographs shared by her sister, Luci Smith, show a beaming Mullins leaving her hospital room for the first time post amputations. Smith expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community, ranging from prayers, visits, cards to food.

Embracing Life with Positivity

Mullins, herself, chose to focus on the silver linings instead of dwelling on the adversity. She remains positive and is deeply thankful for being alive and having the chance to be with her family. As she braces herself for the inevitable challenges of rehabilitation, physical therapy, and the acquisition of prosthetics, her spirit remains unbroken.

Community Rallies in Support

To assist with the mounting medical bills and necessary home adjustments to accommodate her new needs, a GoFundMe page was set up. The fundraiser aims to provide support to Mullins and her husband DJ as they navigate through this significant life alteration. The outpouring of support has been considerable, with the fundraiser raising a substantial chunk of its goal within a short span.

BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

