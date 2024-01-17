Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Life Post-Divorce: Celibacy, Co-Parenting, and Self-love

Former Playboy model, Kendra Wilkinson, has revealed a deeply personal aspect of her life post-divorce - her choice to remain celibate. In a candid interview with People, Wilkinson shared that she has not engaged in sexual activities since her divorce from Hank Baskett in 2018. This decision, she explains, was a result of the shame she felt over her past as a sex symbol and the pressure it exerted on her.

Rediscovering Self-love After Divorce

Wilkinson's revelation comes as a surprise to many, considering her former status as a sex symbol. However, the former Playboy model emphasizes her contentment with her current life, stating that she has been focusing on her children, Hank Jr. and Alijah Mary. She also underscored her commitment to co-parenting with her ex-husband and maintaining a harmonious relationship for the sake of their children.

A Journey of Forgiveness

Wilkinson's marriage to Baskett ended amid allegations of cheating. However, in the interview, she expressed that she has since forgiven him. Reflecting on their relationship, she values Baskett not just as a co-parent but also appreciates the role he continues to play as a father to their children. Wilkinson's approach to forgiveness is indicative of her desire to move forward and live a good life, free from past resentments.

Ready to 'Have Fun' Again

While Wilkinson has chosen to abstain from sex, she has hinted at being ready to 'have fun' again. Her declaration indicates a potential shift in her lifestyle, signaling her readiness to embrace a new chapter in her life. Despite her struggles with mental health over the past year, Wilkinson's resolve to find happiness and love within herself shines through.