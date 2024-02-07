Kelp Forests Exhibit Resilience Amid Warming Ocean Temperatures, Study Shows

A study conducted by Monterey Bay Aquarium and the University of California, Santa Cruz, sheds light on the resilience of kelp forests in the face of increasing ocean temperatures. The research, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, examined the effects of the 2014 warm water 'blob' and the 2015-2016 El Niño event on Monterey Bay's marine life. These phenomena, coupled with a sea star die-off and a sea urchin surge, resulted in a significant depletion of kelp forest density on California's central coast, with an average 51% reduction post-heat wave (2017-2020) and a 72% decline by 2020 compared to the period from 2007 to 2013.

Advertisment

Kelp Forests: The Resilient Ecosystem

The study, which utilized a 14-year dataset, discovered that kelp forests that were denser and more secluded, with gradual reef slopes and less exposure to waves, were more resistant to multiple stressors and maintained their structure. Interestingly, these resilient forests were located in areas typically considered less productive. The research also emphasized the crucial role of predators such as sea otters in safeguarding kelp by preying on sea urchins.

Impact of Kelp Decline on Marine Life

Advertisment

In areas where kelp was less dense and more exposed, sea urchin populations exploded, converting many kelp forests into 'barrens.' This loss of kelp led to a change in species composition and a decrease in diversity, particularly impacting marine algae and kelp-associated invertebrates. On the other hand, there was a rise in species that feed on plankton, such as barnacles and scallops.

Conservation Strategies: The Need of the Hour

The findings highlight the importance of conservation strategies for kelp forests and their associated predators to alleviate the effects of climate change and extreme events on marine ecosystems. Over the past fifty years, kelp has been declining globally at an average rate of 1.8% per year, with over half of the ocean experiencing extreme marine heat annually since 2014.