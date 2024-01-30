Kelly Construction Completes 'Alder' Plan: A Mid-Century Modern Ranch Home in Spruce 180

Kelly Construction, a renowned name in the real estate industry, has unveiled a masterpiece in residential architecture - a mid-century modern ranch home in Spruce 180. Named the 'Alder' plan, this newly completed dwelling is ready to welcome its first inhabitants.

Immaculate Interiors

The Alder plan is a testament to modern living, offering six spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level of the house is graced with natural light, enhancing the luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring and the overall aesthetic. The living room, featuring 10-foot ceilings, is the heart of the home, with a striking tile fireplace adding a touch of elegance to the space.

Culinary Excellence

The kitchen, a haven for culinary enthusiasts, is equipped with modern slate appliances, a walk-in pantry, and quartz countertops. A large center island and custom cabinets with a soft-close feature complete the kitchen's functional yet stylish design. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area, making it a convenient space for family meals and entertaining guests.

Personal Luxury

The primary suite provides a sense of luxury, with a 3/4 bath featuring dual vanities, a heated tile floor walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level offerings, ensuring ample living space.

Leisure and Entertainment

The Alder plan prioritizes relaxation and entertainment. The private covered composite deck serves as an outdoor oasis, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the surroundings. The fully finished lower level is an entertainment hub, complete with a wet bar and a second fireplace. Three more bedrooms expand the living space, while an oversized flex room can be tailored to cater to various needs - be it exercise, work, or play. For added convenience, the property includes a heated three-car garage.

With its high-quality finishes and thoughtfully designed spaces, the Alder plan by Kelly Construction is a testament to modern luxury and comfort, ready to welcome its first homeowners.