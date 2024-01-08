en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kelly Clarkson Talks Candidly About Parenting Challenges in Public Eye

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Kelly Clarkson Talks Candidly About Parenting Challenges in Public Eye

Famous singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, recently made headlines with her forthright approach to parenting. In a candid interview with People, she broached the challenges of parenting in the public eye, particularly her stringent rules regarding her children’s use of social media.

Strict Stance Against Social Media

Clarkson has two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She revealed a firm directive against allowing her children to engage with social media while under her roof. This decision, driven by the potential challenges associated with being a public figure’s child, is part of her commitment to safeguarding their wellbeing. Despite the inherent complexities of co-parenting in separate households, Clarkson and Blackstock share mutual agreement on this particular rule.

Co-parenting After Divorce

Clarkson, who gained primary physical custody following her divorce, candidly discussed the emotional and traumatic aspects that initially marked the co-parenting journey. However, she admits that with time, the process has become easier and more fluid. Balancing different parenting styles and maintaining consistency in rules across two households has been a significant part of this journey.

Impact of Divorce on The Children

In her interview, Clarkson also delved into the impact of the divorce on her children. She recounted heartfelt conversations with them about their happiness and conceded to their expressions of sadness over their parents not being together. Clarkson’s transparent account underscores her commitment to her children’s emotional health, demonstrating an empathetic and supportive parenting approach.

Despite the challenges, Clarkson remains steadfast in her parenting approach. She acknowledges the impossibility of perfect parenting but strives for consistency and presence in her children’s lives. She values their independence, encourages open dialogue, and continually reassesses her parenting strategies to align with their best interests.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
9 seconds ago
Halloween Festivities Surge in America: A Tour of Spooky Cities
The National Retail Federation reports a surge in Americans’ participation in Halloween festivities, with over 70% planning to indulge in the spectral season this year, compared to last year’s 60%. This increase in Halloween enthusiasm is rooted in the festival’s rich history, tracing back to the Celtic celebration of Samhain, and later popularized in the
Halloween Festivities Surge in America: A Tour of Spooky Cities
Amy S. Foster Defends Father David Foster Against Accusations of Abandonment
43 mins ago
Amy S. Foster Defends Father David Foster Against Accusations of Abandonment
Edmonds City Council to Discuss Historic Additions and Emergency Services
1 hour ago
Edmonds City Council to Discuss Historic Additions and Emergency Services
Macaulay Culkin's Humorous Speech Steals the Show; Pedro Pascal Braves Injury to Attend Golden Globes
13 mins ago
Macaulay Culkin's Humorous Speech Steals the Show; Pedro Pascal Braves Injury to Attend Golden Globes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Diplomatic Mission to Avert Wider Middle East Conflict
35 mins ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Diplomatic Mission to Avert Wider Middle East Conflict
Kirima Family Offers a Solution to Long-Standing Land Dispute: A Willing-Buyer, Willing-Seller Arrangement
39 mins ago
Kirima Family Offers a Solution to Long-Standing Land Dispute: A Willing-Buyer, Willing-Seller Arrangement
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
40 seconds
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
41 seconds
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
44 seconds
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Washington Commanders End Season with Loss to Cowboys: A Season of Missed Opportunities
1 min
Washington Commanders End Season with Loss to Cowboys: A Season of Missed Opportunities
Jharkhand Politics: BJP's Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED's Role
2 mins
Jharkhand Politics: BJP's Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED's Role
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
2 mins
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Faces Threat from Fan on Twitter
2 mins
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Faces Threat from Fan on Twitter
Maus rot Brothers Triumph in NCD Governor's Christmas Touch Football Grand Final
2 mins
Maus rot Brothers Triumph in NCD Governor's Christmas Touch Football Grand Final
Kenyan Senate Battles Governors Over County Special Funds Management Amid Corruption Concerns
3 mins
Kenyan Senate Battles Governors Over County Special Funds Management Amid Corruption Concerns
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app