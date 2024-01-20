Keith Duffy and Wife Lisa Smith Confirm Separation After 25 Years

Former 'Coronation Street' star and Boyzone member, Keith Duffy, and his wife, fashion stylist Lisa Smith, have confirmed they are separating after a quarter-century long marriage. The news startled many, given that the couple had just recently celebrated their silver wedding anniversary with a trip to the French Riviera. The 49-year-old singer has moved out of their family home in Dublin, marking an end to their long-term relationship.

The Shocking Social Media Unfollow

Adding to the shock, Keith and Lisa have unfollowed each other on social media platforms, a move that has further fanned the flames of their separation. Keith is reportedly 'in bits' over the separation, struggling to come to terms with the sudden turn of events. Despite the emotional turmoil, the couple is striving to maintain an amicable separation, primarily for the benefit of their two adult children, Jay and Mia.

A Relationship That Began in 1995

Keith and Lisa first crossed paths in 1995, and their journey led to a wedding in Las Vegas in 1998. Their relationship has been in the public eye for most of its duration, often highlighted by their mutual social media posts. In a magazine interview in 2020, Keith had emphasized the importance of compromise, forgiveness, and commitment in a marriage, making the recent turn of events even more surprising.

Recent Anniversary Celebration

Earlier in the summer, Lisa shared a post on social media celebrating their 25th anniversary. She referred to Keith as her 'bestie,' expressing her happiness at having him home. The post now casts a melancholic shadow over their relationship, given the couple's decision to part ways. The representative for Keith Duffy declined to comment on the split.