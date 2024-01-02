en English
BNN Newsroom

Katie Price’s Daughter Violates YouTube’s Age Restrictions: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Parenting?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Katie Price's Daughter Violates YouTube's Age Restrictions: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Parenting?

In a new development, Bunny Hayler, the nine-year-old daughter of Katie Price, has stirred controversy by uploading a video on YouTube that infringes upon the platform’s age restrictions. YouTube’s policies dictate that users must be a minimum of 13 years old to post content. However, Bunny seems to have bypassed this restriction, sharing a video where she appears to be swinging on a gymnastics bar and subsequently falling onto a pile of stuffed toys. The video, humorously captioned as ‘almost died,’ was filmed during a New Year’s sleepover at Kerry Katona’s residence, where Bunny and Kerry’s daughter DJ enjoyed their time together.

Bunny Hayler’s Social Media Controversies

This incident is not the first time Bunny has found herself at the center of a social media controversy. Her father, Kieran Hayler, has previously expressed his concerns regarding her safety on various platforms like TikTok. In fact, Bunny was previously banned from TikTok for being underage. The latest YouTube incident only adds to the growing list of concerns surrounding the young girl’s social media activities.

Katie Price’s Personal Troubles

In the midst of the controversy surrounding her daughter, Katie Price is dealing with personal troubles of her own. She recently announced her split from ex-fiancé Carl Woods. Woods took to Instagram with a cryptic message seemingly directed at Price, suggesting she has a tendency to blame others for her problems. The post-split dynamics add another layer of complexity to Price’s already strained personal life.

A Wake-Up Call For Parental Supervision?

Incidents like Bunny’s YouTube video raise questions about the role of parental supervision in children’s online activities. With the increasing accessibility and popularity of social media platforms, it becomes crucial for parents to monitor their children’s online presence and ensure their safety in the digital world. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Katie Price will address the growing concerns surrounding her daughter’s social media usage.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

