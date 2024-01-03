en English
BNN Newsroom

Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike

In a candid expression of discontent, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan has voiced her dissatisfaction with her recent family holiday at Disneyland Paris. Known for her unfiltered commentary on both her personal life and the world at large, Ryan’s critique of the beloved theme park is as unexpected as it is forthright.

Disneyland Paris: A ‘Trash High Street’

At the heart of Ryan’s displeasure was the perceived overpopulation of the park and the widespread prevalence of vaping and smoking, particularly among parents. Moreover, the comedian took issue with the notable paucity of Disney characters, an element that is quintessential to the Disneyland experience. Aside from Jessie from Toy Story and the endearing chipmunks, Ryan found the park bereft of these iconic figures, thereby diluting the Disney magic for her and her family.

Disney Village: A Lacklustre Spectacle

Her critique did not stop at the gates of the theme park but extended to Disney Village, which she likened to a ‘trash high street.’ Ryan’s words paint a picture far removed from the enchanting spectacle that Disney Village promises, potentially raising questions about the standards of the themed retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

A Stand Against Mum-Shamers

Aside from her critique of Disneyland Paris, Ryan continued her longstanding defiance of mum-shamers, asserting her choice to live life on her own terms. Despite the trolling she experiences over her parenting choices, from substantial decisions to minute details such as owning a white sofa, Ryan remains unfazed. This echoes her broader approach to life and work, where she has consistently championed honesty and authenticity.

A Candid Voice in Comedy

Ryan’s critique of Disneyland Paris and her continued defiance of mum-shamers is part of a larger narrative that has marked her career. Her openness extends to her commentary on celebrities, as evidenced by her recent critical remarks about Justin Timberlake’s past behaviour towards Britney Spears on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything. As of now, Disneyland Paris has not responded to Ryan’s critique.

BNN Newsroom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

