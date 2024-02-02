Kate Garraway's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Late Husband at Funeral

On a poignant Candlemas Day, the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill, London, bore witness to a touching tribute to a life lived with vigor and vitality. It was the funeral of Derek Draper, former New Labour lobbyist turned psychotherapist, who left us too soon at age 56 after a grueling battle with Covid-19 complications.

Kate Garraway's Loving Tribute

Leading the mourners was Draper's wife, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway, who wore her late husband's watch as a tender memento. She was flanked by their children, Darcey and William, known affectionately as Billy. The resolute 17-year-old Darcey helped carry her father's coffin, while Billy, 13, provided unwavering support to his mother throughout the service. Their strength was a testament to the indomitable spirit of their father, who fought valiantly against the debilitating effects of the virus.

Heartfelt Tributes and High-Profile Attendees

The funeral service was imbued with an intimate aura, despite the presence of high-profile individuals like Sir Tony Blair, David Furnish, and Sir Keir Starmer, along with colleagues from Good Morning Britain. The congregation, holding candles in memory of Draper, was treated to an emotional performance of 'Skyline Pigeon' by Sir Elton John. This song, a B-side to his 1972 hit 'Daniel', lent an additional layer of resonance to the occasion.

Remembering Derek Draper

Derek Draper's passing marks the end of a prolonged struggle with Covid-19, one of the longest in the UK. The long-term damage inflicted by the virus necessitated ongoing care, a reality that many families worldwide can relate to in these challenging times. The outpouring of support from the public and friends in the aftermath of Draper's death provided a measure of comfort to Kate Garraway during this difficult period. After the service, a private burial followed, a fittingly solemn conclusion to a life marked by intellectual rigor, professional resilience, and personal warmth.

The legacy of Derek Draper serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the pandemic. As we remember him, let us not forget the countless others who have similarly battled this relentless virus. In their memory, let us strive for resilience, compassion, and unity in the face of adversity.