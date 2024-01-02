Kashmir’s Divisional Administration Opens Barzulla Bund Road to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

In a decisive move to alleviate traffic congestion on the Rambagh-Natipora road, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has initiated the opening of Barzulla Bund Road. This strategic move is set to provide significant relief to local commuters who have been grappling with extended travel times and frequent gridlocks.

Divisional Commissioner’s On-Site Visit

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, visited the site to mark the completion of this significant project. The visit was not just ceremonial – it marked the official authorization of the diversion of one-way traffic onto the new route. The Commissioner’s visit underscored the importance of this new route in easing traffic flow on the main Rambagh-Natipora road.

A Timely Completion

Commissioner Bidhuri praised the departments involved for their dedication and efficiency in completing the road on schedule. The timely completion of this project is indicative of the Administration’s commitment to addressing the traffic woes of the local residents. The Commissioner encouraged the teams to maintain their dedication and focus for the timely completion of other projects.

Opening Ceremony Attended by Notable Officials

The opening ceremony of the Barzulla Bund Road was attended by various officials, including the Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL, Chief Engineer R&B, SSP Traffic, among others. Their presence at the ceremony further emphasized the significance of this new initiative. The local residents expressed their gratitude for this solution to their long-standing demand for better traffic management at Natipora.