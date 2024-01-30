Kasetsart University to Showcase Agricultural Innovations and Host Open-Air Film Festival

In the heart of Bangkok's Bang Khen district, Kasetsart University is poised to usher in its annual event from February 2 to February 10. This vibrant nine-day extravaganza, sprawling across more than a dozen zones within the university's sprawling campus, promises an eclectic mix of activities, exhibitions and experiences for everyone.

Kaset Station Exhibition: A Beacon of Agricultural Innovation

One of the event's most anticipated highlights is the Kaset Station exhibition. It will serve as a window into the university's recent strides in agricultural research and innovation. This exhibition is more than a showcase; it's a testament to Kasetsart University's commitment to advancing Thailand's agricultural sector through pioneering research and technology.

Kasetsart Floating Market: A Taste of Local Culture

Amid the academic pursuit, the event will also host the Kasetsart Floating Market. Visitors can delight in an array of local produce, fresh flowers, and OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items. The market not only offers a taste of Thailand's rich culinary heritage but also supports local artisans and farmers, reinforcing the university's ties with the community.

More Than Just Academia: Fun, Films, and Festivities

True to its inclusive spirit, the Kasetsart University event goes beyond academia. The Plants of Love and Pet Society zones cater to plant and pet enthusiasts, bringing together like-minded people to share their passion and knowledge. Meanwhile, the Fun Park, brimming with numerous street food vendors, promises a gastronomic adventure for food lovers. In a special treat for cinephiles, Sahamongkolfilm International is organizing an open-air film festival, featuring a hand-picked selection of Thai and international films every night. The central stage will come alive each evening with cultural performances, student shows, and concerts by amateur bands, ensuring a lively end to each day.

To ensure convenience for all attendees, Kasetsart University has arranged ample parking facilities from 6am to midnight. The venue is also easily accessible by public transport, including BTS trains and several bus services.