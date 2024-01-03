Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity

In the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, a long-fought battle for recognition and basic human rights has begun to yield results. After a 14-year-long wait, the tribals of the region are finally starting to receive their Aadhaar cards, marking a significant step towards social inclusivity and access to essential services.

A Campaign for Change

Initiated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and spearheaded by the relentless efforts of District Collector Shilpa Nag, the campaign started on August 30, 2023. The results have been encouraging so far, with 2,974 tribals, including 520 newly issued ones, obtaining their Aadhaar cards through 152 enrollment channels. The drive aims to reach over 32,000 tribals across 158 districts, marking a herculean task of administrative efficiency and human compassion.

From Exclusion to Inclusion

The lack of Aadhaar cards had previously made these tribes invisible in the eyes of governance. Essential services such as health care, insurance, ration, and banking, which many take for granted, were inaccessible to them. The absence of these cards also kept them from acquiring caste certificates and receiving medical treatment, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and neglect.

Transforming Lives, One Card at a Time

Now, with the accessibility to Aadhaar cards, the tribals are not only able to avail benefits from government schemes, but it has also opened doors to a more inclusive society. A dedicated team is conducting door-to-door visits to ensure that every tribal individual receives an Aadhaar card by the end of January. This initiative will also facilitate the assessment of the health status of ration cardholders and aid in the compilation of crucial family information.