en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity

In the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, a long-fought battle for recognition and basic human rights has begun to yield results. After a 14-year-long wait, the tribals of the region are finally starting to receive their Aadhaar cards, marking a significant step towards social inclusivity and access to essential services.

A Campaign for Change

Initiated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and spearheaded by the relentless efforts of District Collector Shilpa Nag, the campaign started on August 30, 2023. The results have been encouraging so far, with 2,974 tribals, including 520 newly issued ones, obtaining their Aadhaar cards through 152 enrollment channels. The drive aims to reach over 32,000 tribals across 158 districts, marking a herculean task of administrative efficiency and human compassion.

From Exclusion to Inclusion

The lack of Aadhaar cards had previously made these tribes invisible in the eyes of governance. Essential services such as health care, insurance, ration, and banking, which many take for granted, were inaccessible to them. The absence of these cards also kept them from acquiring caste certificates and receiving medical treatment, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and neglect.

Transforming Lives, One Card at a Time

Now, with the accessibility to Aadhaar cards, the tribals are not only able to avail benefits from government schemes, but it has also opened doors to a more inclusive society. A dedicated team is conducting door-to-door visits to ensure that every tribal individual receives an Aadhaar card by the end of January. This initiative will also facilitate the assessment of the health status of ration cardholders and aid in the compilation of crucial family information.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up

By Salman Khan

FairPrice Group Launches Initiative to Offer Return Vouchers for CDC Voucher Users

By Waqas Arain

Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike

By Wojciech Zylm

Abu Dhabi Launches Innovative Automatic Disbursement System for Alimony Payments

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Reality TV Show Drama: A Power Struggle, New Alliances, and a New Capt ...
@BNN Newsroom · 21 mins
Reality TV Show Drama: A Power Struggle, New Alliances, and a New Capt ...
heart comment 0
Forced Evacuation of Residents from Unsafe Tower Block: One Woman’s Struggle

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Forced Evacuation of Residents from Unsafe Tower Block: One Woman's Struggle
Biden Administration Enforces Project Labor Agreements Amid Opposition

By Hadeel Hashem

Biden Administration Enforces Project Labor Agreements Amid Opposition
Home-Start Colchester: A Pillar of Support for Families

By Saboor Bayat

Home-Start Colchester: A Pillar of Support for Families
Apple’s AirPods Max: A Luxury Affair Worth Every Penny?

By Rafia Tasleem

Apple's AirPods Max: A Luxury Affair Worth Every Penny?
Latest Headlines
World News
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
11 seconds
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
21 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
25 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
26 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
32 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
48 seconds
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
55 seconds
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
1 min
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
9 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app