Karnataka Levies New Cess on Transport Vehicles, Luxury EVs Face Lifetime Tax

In a significant policy shift, Karnataka has amended its Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, now imposing an additional 3% cess on newly registered transport vehicles and introducing a lifetime tax on luxury electric vehicles (EVs) exceeding INR 25 lakh in cost.

Advertisment

This move, effective from March 2024, aims to bolster social security and welfare for motor transport and allied workers within the state.

Enhancing Worker Welfare Through Legislative Measures

The Karnataka government, in its latest amendment, has mandated a lifetime tax on electric vehicles priced over INR 25 lakh, alongside a 3% additional cess on all newly registered transport vehicles. This legislative change is primarily directed towards generating funds for the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund.

Advertisment

The fund is designed to extend welfare measures to a broad spectrum of workers in the transport sector, ensuring a safety net for those whose livelihoods depend on the flourishing of this industry.

Owners of luxury electric vehicles now face a new financial consideration—a lifetime tax pegged at 10% of the vehicle's cost at the time of registration. This tax applies to EVs exceeding the INR 25 lakh threshold, marking a significant policy turn aimed at balancing the scales between conventional and electric vehicle taxation.

Additionally, the introduction of a 3% cess on newly registered transport vehicles is expected to have a broad impact on the sector, potentially affecting vehicle prices and, subsequently, consumer choices in Karnataka.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Implications for Karnataka's Transport Ecosystem

These amendments are set to reshape the dynamics of Karnataka's transport sector, affecting vehicle owners, potential EV buyers, and thousands of workers reliant on the state's transport industry.

While the policy aims to provide a robust welfare system for transport workers, it also places Karnataka at the forefront of states navigating the complex terrain of taxing emerging technologies like electric vehicles. As the state balances innovation with social welfare, the effectiveness of these measures in achieving their dual aims remains to be seen, with stakeholders keenly observing the outcomes.