Karachi's Defence View Locality Grapples with Water Crisis Amid Political Disputes

Karachi's Defence View, a locality already beleaguered by a multitude of issues, now finds itself grappling with a severe water crisis. The residents of this area allege that the crisis stems from corruption and illegal connections within the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC). The predicament is further complicated by political disputes, with parties at odds over the solution. Amidst all this, the residents are left grappling with a dire situation, paying for water they do not receive and bearing the financial burden of privately sourcing water.

Illegal Connections and KWSC's Inaction

Defence View's water supply is supposed to be sourced from Qayyumabad. However, due to illegal siphoning, the residents do not receive water from their designated line. What's worse, Defence View, part of Chanesar Goth Town and not under the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), suffers from a lack of action from the KWSC. The residents, along with the chairman of the Defence View Residents' Association, have voiced their concerns, but to little avail. They are now forced to rely on expensive water tankers, while still receiving regular water bills from the KWSC, without the actual supply of water.

Political Disputes Complicate the Matter

The situation is further compounded by political disputes. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) attempted to lay a new water line for the area. However, this was halted by a court stay order obtained by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). The JI argues that the new line would divert water from other neighborhoods, exacerbating their shortages. The political leaders from PPP and JI are at odds over the solution, with JI advocating for the completion of the K-IV water project and addressing water theft, rather than reallocating water from other areas.

Residents Grapple with the Crisis

The ongoing conflict leaves residents in a dire situation. They are forced to pay for water they do not receive, while also dealing with the financial burden of sourcing water privately. The Defence View water crisis is a stark reminder of the human cost of political disputes and corruption. The residents of this area are paying a heavy price for the failure of authorities to address the crisis and the lack of concerted action to resolve the issue.