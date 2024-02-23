Karachi Customs Cracks Down on Rs90 Million Money Laundering in Import Sector

Imagine the bustling ports of Karachi, where every day, countless containers find their way into the heart of Pakistan's economy. Yet, beneath the surface of these routine transactions lies a darker narrative, one that the Customs Intelligence Karachi has recently brought to light. Amidst the usual flow of goods, a sophisticated money laundering scheme involving 12 importers and six clearing agents has been uncovered, unveiling a significant breach in the nation's financial defenses.

The Investigation Begins

It all started when Engineer Habib Ahmed, a seasoned Director of Customs Intelligence, received a tip-off. The information pointed towards a blatant misuse of Chapter 99 of the Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT), a provision meant to facilitate imports for NGOs, hospitals, and charities with exemptions from duty and taxes. This loophole, however, had been exploited to evade duties and siphon off funds, amounting to a staggering Rs90 million.

The meticulous investigation that followed revealed a complex web of transactions. Importers, in collusion with clearing agents, had been using illegal Hawala-Hundi channels for payments against 20 consignments. These were falsely declared under Chapter 99, bypassing the legal routes for foreign exchange remittance. The documents unearthed during the probe showed an illicit transfer of $336,737 to foreign accounts, a clear violation of the country's financial laws.

Legal Action and Notices

Following the discovery, the Customs Intelligence acted swiftly. Notices were served under Section 26 of the Customs Act, 1969, marking the beginning of legal proceedings against the culprits. This action not only signifies a strong stance against economic crimes but also highlights the vulnerabilities within the import sector that necessitate immediate attention.

Among the implicated is M/s Bahawalpur Steel Mills, a name that now finds itself entangled in the scandal. This case, detailed in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Karachi, serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against corruption and financial malfeasance.