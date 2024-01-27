Kaohsiung Aquas Break Taiwan Beer Leopards' Winning Streak, Marking Cousins' First Loss in T1 LEAGUE

In an intense and riveting display of skill and strategy, the Kaohsiung Aquas halted the Taiwan Beer Leopards' six-game winning streak with a 108-101 victory on Saturday in Taoyuan. The game marked a significant shift in the Taiwanese T1 LEAGUE, signifying the first loss for DeMarcus Cousins since his debut.

Triumph of the Aquas

The Aquas showcased a formidable offensive prowess, especially from the three-point line, and were championed by the scoring efforts of Jason Brickman, Mindaugas Kupas, and Chiu Tzu-hsuan. The trio managed to net a combined total of 70 points, playing a crucial role in the team's overall triumph. A twist in the tale occurred when an injury befell Chiu Tzu-hsuan, leading to a shift in momentum and a narrowing of the lead. Despite this setback, the Aquas' resilience ensured they retained their lead and sealed the win.

Strategy Against Cousins

The Aquas' strategy was meticulously planned, focusing on curbing Cousins' offensive influence. This led to numerous physical encounters between Cousins and the Aquas' power forward, Hu Long-mao. The latter shared his experience of playing against Cousins, highlighting the stark contrast between Cousins' strength and softness, as compared to the rock-like feel of playing against Howard.

Ripple Effects of the Game

Attracting a record crowd of 6,215 spectators at Taoyuan Arena, the game has indeed left an indelible mark on the T1 LEAGUE. With this victory, the Aquas have improved their season record to 10-6. The Leopards now gear up for their next game against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks before the Lunar New Year break. Amid lingering uncertainties regarding Cousins' continuation with the T1 LEAGUE following his contract discussions, the future trajectory of the league remains a topic of keen interest.