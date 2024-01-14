en English
BNN Newsroom

Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem

As the spring season unfurls its vivid palette, residents of Wichita and surrounding areas in Kansas are urged to remain alert to the insidious presence of invasive plant species in their backyards. The two primary culprits causing concern in the region are the bush honeysuckle and callery pear trees, both known for their tenacity and disruptive influence on native vegetation.

Understanding the Threat

The bush honeysuckle, a seemingly innocuous green bush adorned with red berries, possesses a competitive edge that enables it to outperform native plants. Its secret lies in its ability to leaf out earlier and retain its greenery for an extended period. This gives the bush honeysuckle an unfair advantage over native plants, effectively outcompeting them for resources.

On the other hand, the callery pear trees, identifiable by their clusters of small white blossoms, have posed a significant problem for the past decade. Their visibility increases particularly in March, marking the advent of spring. These trees have a propensity to proliferate rapidly, transforming from a few innocuous seedlings into an overwhelming presence of thousands within a short span.

Efforts to Control the Spread

The Kansas Forest Service has identified the presence of callery pears in 50 out of the 105 counties in Kansas. The service employs integrated pest management strategies to manage the spread of such invasive plants. These strategies encompass a range of methods, including the exclusion of seed sources, mowing, cutting, and the use of prescribed fire.

Additionally, Wichita’s park and recreation department has been instrumental in removing bush honeysuckles from select parks. They have harnessed the power of community involvement, utilizing volunteers such as youth councils and scout troops for this endeavor.

Residents’ Role in Mitigation

Residents who discover these invasive plants lurking in their yards are encouraged to contact the Sedgwick County Extension for assistance. For noxious weeds, reporting to the county’s noxious weeds department is critical since they are legally mandated to control and eradicate these plants.

In a broader perspective, the Kansas Department of Agriculture is mulling over the idea of imposing a ban on selling the invasive callery pear trees in the state. This proposed ban will be discussed at a public hearing on January 24 in Manhattan. If enforced, the prohibition would commence from 2027, restricting the movement of live trees, seeds, or rootstock. Several states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, have already implemented similar bans.

Simultaneously, Kansas and Missouri conservation groups are spearheading a public education campaign. This initiative aims to enlighten the public about the issues caused by these trees and offer free native alternatives to homeowners who undertake the task of removing a callery pear from their property.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

