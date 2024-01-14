Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuff, in a landmark decision, has established the Kano Elders Council. This advisory body is comprised of distinguished elders and former leaders of the state. The announcement was made public by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.

A Confluence of Wisdom and Experience

The Kano Elders Council presents a unique blend of wisdom and experience. Its membership includes an array of prominent individuals such as former Governors, Deputy Governors, Senate Presidents, and Speakers of various legislative bodies. The council also welcomes retired justices of the Supreme and Appeal Courts, former Chief Justices of the state, and former Secretaries to the State Government among its ranks. In addition, leaders from the Ulamas, the business community, traditional rulers, and former heads of security agencies from Kano State are also part of the council.

A Vision for Improved Governance

This move by the governor signifies a strategic step towards utilizing the collective knowledge, wisdom, and experience of these esteemed individuals for the betterment of the state’s governance. The date for the inauguration of the council is yet to be announced, but the anticipation among the populace is palpable.

Vindication in the Supreme Court

In related news, the Supreme Court of Nigeria recently affirmed Abba Yusuff’s election as governor of Kano State. This decision overturned lower court rulings that had initially invalidated his victory. The tribunal had initially rejected 165,663 votes from Yusuf Abba of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. This was due to the ballot papers being neither stamped nor signed. Despite the appeal court upholding the tribunal’s decision and raising questions about Yusuff’s sponsorship by his party, the Supreme Court ultimately validated his election win. This affirmation by the Supreme Court serves as a significant boost to the governor’s administration.