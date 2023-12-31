en English
BNN Newsroom

Kangana Ranaut Reflects on 2023, Looks Ahead to Promising 2024 Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:53 am EST
Kangana Ranaut Reflects on 2023, Looks Ahead to Promising 2024 Projects

As the curtain falls on 2023, Bollywood’s controversial queen, Kangana Ranaut, has taken a philosophical turn on social media, stirring profound contemplation amongst her followers. The actress, through a string of tweets, expressed her feeling of alienation despite her stardom and accomplishments. She candidly admitted to never truly feeling at home, even after creating her dream abodes. The diva shared an existential epiphany, suggesting that perhaps humans aren’t meant to belong in their bodies and that life is but a fleeting moment. Acknowledging this truth, Kangana claimed, has brought her a newfound sense of belonging, a sentiment echoed by many of her followers who found her reflections both relatable and inspiring.

Challenges and Hopes in Ranaut’s Film Career

On the professional front, Kangana’s recent cinematic ventures, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and ‘Tejas’, didn’t fare well at the box office, trailing the disappointment of her action-packed film ‘Dhaakad’ from the previous year. Despite these setbacks, the bold actress is anything but disheartened. She remains optimistic about her forthcoming projects in 2024, looking forward to intriguing roles and diverse narratives.

Anticipation Builds for ‘Emergency’

Generating significant buzz is the much-awaited political drama ‘Emergency,’ where Kangana will step into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie marks Kangana’s debut as a solo director and producer, an ambitious endeavor that has her fans eagerly waiting. The star-studded cast of ‘Emergency’ includes veterans like Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade, promising a captivating depiction of the Indian Emergency era from 1975 to 1977.

New Ventures on the Horizon

Adding to the excitement, Kangana has hinted at reuniting with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming film, creating a wave of nostalgia among fans of the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series. Rumors are also rife about Kangana signing a significant film titled ‘Bhairavi’ with the South Indian film industry, slated to commence production in 2024. As Kangana Ranaut steps into the new year, she embraces both the trials and triumphs, ready to write a new chapter in her career.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

