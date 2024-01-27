Justin Tucker: A Beacon of Accuracy Set to Shine in AFC Championship

There are those who shine in the bright lights of the NFL, and then there are those who burn brighter, defining their place in NFL history. Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker, an undrafted free agent post-2012 NFL Draft, has carved his name in the annals of football as the most accurate kicker the league has ever witnessed. His career, adorned with a staggering 90.2% field goal accuracy, has seen him convert 395 out of 438 attempts and amass a total of 1,649 points. A stark contrast to this precision is Tommy Davis, who, with a success rate of only 47.1% from over 100 attempts, sits at the opposite end of the spectrum as the least accurate NFL kicker historically.

Rewriting NFL Records

Over his career, Tucker's foot has delivered more than just points on the scoreboard. His accolades sing praises of his unerring prowess: five first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl appearances, and a coveted spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. His exceptional skill set also etched the NFL record for the longest field goal at 66 yards, a monumental feat that underscores his ability to deliver under pressure. Not to forget, his crowning glory - a Super Bowl ring, a testament to his indispensable contribution to the Ravens' triumphant journey.

Pinnacle of Precision: The 2016 Season

The 2016 season was a high watermark in Tucker's career, where he set an astounding benchmark for precision. He achieved a 97.4% completion rate, missing only one field goal out of 39 attempts. This level of consistency is virtually unheard of in the NFL, demonstrating Tucker's unwavering commitment to his craft and the Ravens' faith in his ability to deliver when it matters most.

The AFC Championship: A Test of Mettle

Now, as the Ravens approach the impending AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tucker's exceptional skill set is expected to be a key factor. The Chiefs boast a top-five defense, and scoring opportunities could likely be limited to field goals. When the stakes are high and every point counts, Tucker's deadly accuracy and nerves of steel may just be the edge the Ravens need to secure victory.