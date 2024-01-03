en English
BNN Newsroom

Justin Long Unveils Secret Wedding in Kate Bosworth’s Birthday Tribute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Justin Long Unveils Secret Wedding in Kate Bosworth’s Birthday Tribute

Hollywood actor Justin Long took to social media to commemorate the 41st birthday of his wife, Kate Bosworth, with a heartfelt post, unveiling snippets of their private wedding. The ‘Jeepers Creepers’ actor shared a captivating video montage, featuring some of their cherished moments together, which included a glimpse of their clandestine wedding that transpired in mid-2023.

Reflections on a Year Full of Growth

Long penned down his reflections on Bosworth’s past year, alluding to her experiences of silent retreat, absorbing profound insights from music legend Paul Simon, and finding inspiration in life’s simple pleasures. He emphasized how Bosworth’s presence in his life has enriched the lyrics of his favorite love songs, adding depth and personal meaning to them.

A Relationship Rooted in Love and Respect

The relationship of Long and Bosworth originated on the set of a project in early 2021. Their bond sparked engagement rumors in March 2022 when Bosworth was seen sporting a ring, which the couple confirmed subsequently. The duo embarked on their marital journey with a spontaneous ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City’s Queens, just two months post their engagement confirmation.

An Ode to a Beloved Partner

Long expressed his gratitude for Bosworth, describing her as ‘the best.’ In his post, he also hinted at the prospect of children in their future, imagining a fictitious conversation with their hypothetical kids about why he composes such posts about their mother. The ‘Drag Me To Hell’ actor seems to cherish every moment spent with Bosworth, feeling blessed to be sharing his life with her.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

