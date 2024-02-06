Justin Hartley Leads New CBS Series 'Tracker': A Tale of Adventure and Untouched Landscapes

Acclaimed actor Justin Hartley, renowned for his portrayal of Kevin Pearson in the NBC series "This Is Us," is now assuming the spotlight in a new CBS series titled "Tracker." The project is rooted in the novel "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver, and its quality and the profundity of its main character have intrigued Hartley enough to bring him back to the small screen, despite not actively pursuing another TV role after "This Is Us."

The Lone Wolf Survivalist

At the heart of "Tracker" is Colter Shaw, a masterful survivalist and bounty hunter with a lifestyle as dynamic as his character. Shaw is a nomad, his home a symbiosis of his Airstream and pickup truck, creating a hardy exterior that belies a heart-led approach. This duality echoes some elements of Hartley's previous role as Kevin Pearson, adding layers of complexity to Shaw's character.

A Prime Spot on CBS

The series has caught the keen attention of CBS, meriting it a prestigious premiere spot right after the Super Bowl, a testament to its perceived potential. Besides the weekly adventures of Shaw, the series also aims to unravel the knots of his dysfunctional childhood, offering a narrative replete with action, adventure, and drama.

Exploring the Beauty of America's Outdoors

"Tracker" transcends the confines of conventional network TV, venturing into the untamed beauty of America's outdoors. Through Shaw's eyes, audiences are treated to locations seldom featured on network TV, showcasing the physical splendor of the country. The series, therefore, serves as an exploration not only of Shaw's complex character but also of the scenic landscapes of America.

Ken Olin, who previously collaborated with Hartley on "This Is Us," is also part of the production team of "Tracker." With its unique blend of character depth, narrative richness, and visual splendor, "Tracker" holds the promise of becoming a significant hit.