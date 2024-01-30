Just Stop Oil Sparks Controversy Over Meetings at Taxpayer-Funded Community Centre

In a move that has stirred public controversy, the environmental activist group, Just Stop Oil, has been hosting meetings at a community center funded by council taxpayers. The gatherings, held at the Golden Lane Community Centre operated by the City of London Corporation, have served as a platform for the group's leader, Roger Hallam, and other key figures, to address followers and supporters. The group, notorious for its costly and disruptive protests, sold out tickets for an event dubbed 'Soup Night with Roger Hallam.' A separate event, pondering the question of whether Just Stop Oil should continue its nonviolent approach, featured veteran demonstrator Rowan Tilly.

Controversy Over Venue Selection

The City of London Corporation, tasked with the governance of the venue, clarified that these were private hires conducted under their commercial hire procedure, thereby absolving the corporation of any involvement in the events. However, the decision to permit Just Stop Oil to utilize the community center has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

Critics Express Outrage

Tory MP Nigel Mills denounced the decision as 'ludicrous.' His sentiments were echoed by a London worker, impacted by the group's protests, who suggested that such a move sends the wrong message and undermines the struggles of local businesses and the homeless. The dominant sentiment among critics is that it is unsuitable for a group that has been a significant source of public disruption to orchestrate further actions using facilities funded by taxpayers.

Just Stop Oil's Response

The activist group has yet to respond to the controversy. With their history of protests that have led to widespread disruption and resulted in millions in costs, it remains to be seen how the group will handle the backlash and whether this controversy will impact their future activities and planning.