Juntos en Acción: Ponce, Banda Host Renovation Reality for Hispanics

Renowned actor and singer Carlos Ponce, alongside his wife, TV personality Karina Banda, are set to host a groundbreaking new reality series, Juntos en Acción (Together in Action). This four-episode Spanish-language show, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Hispanic division in collaboration with Omnicom Media Group, aims to revitalize communities in need through celebrity-endorsed renovation projects. The initiative not only spotlights the lives of Latinos but also offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage with this vibrant audience.

Empowering Communities Through Renovation

The mission of Juntos en Acción is clear: to identify and transform communities that are in dire need of support. With the expertise of design guru Daniela Nares and general contractor Arturo Contreras, the series promises to deliver not just aesthetic improvements but real, life-changing upgrades to communities. The involvement of celebrities like Natalia Jiménez, Adamari Lopez, David Chocarro, and Karla Monroig further amplifies the show's reach and impact, ensuring these projects resonate well beyond the screen.

Strategic Partnerships and Celebrity Influence

David Tardio, VP of Integrated Ad Sales and Marketing at WBD U.S. Hispanic, emphasizes the series as a fusion of emotive storytelling and meaningful brand integration. This collaboration between WBD and Omnicom Media Group leverages the latter's client brands to play a significant role in the renovation efforts, enhancing the visibility and impact of the projects. The inclusion of nonprofit organizations like the Mexican American Council and The Tom Ramsey Foundation underscores the show's commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of the Hispanic community.

Anticipation Builds for Premiere

With filming in Austin, Miami, and Puerto Rico already completed, anticipation for Juntos en Acción is building. The series is poised to offer an unprecedented look into the power of community, celebrity influence, and purpose-driven storytelling when it premieres in the second quarter of 2024. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and character profiles promise to enrich the audience's experience, making Juntos en Acción a must-watch series that champions the spirit of unity and renovation within the Hispanic community.

The upcoming premiere of Juntos en Acción marks a significant moment in reality television, blending entertainment with social impact. As viewers await the series launch, the promise of transformative projects spearheaded by beloved celebrities and supported by major brands sets a new standard for purpose-driven programming. This innovative approach not only entertains but also serves as a powerful catalyst for change, demonstrating the profound impact of collaborative action in addressing community needs.