Juneau Records Massive Reduction in Cruise Ship Waste due to Landmark Agreement

Juneau, Alaska, a favorite spot for cruise tourism, has made a significant stride in environmental conservation. A record-breaking reduction in cruise ship waste offloaded to the city's landfill has been reported, marking a drop from over 3.3 million pounds in 2019 to a mere 250,000 pounds in the summer of 2023. This reduction comes despite a record number of cruise passengers visiting the city, demonstrating the effectiveness of the measures put in place.

Groundbreaking Agreement

The drastic decrease in landfill trash is largely attributed to an agreement forged in 2022 between the city of Juneau and various cruise lines. This pact was part of a broader initiative by the city to manage the impacts of tourism, following recommendations made by the Visitor Industry Task Force in 2020. The tangible results of this agreement point to its success, with the reduction in waste equating to over a 90% decrease. In practical terms, this represents just over a day's worth of Juneau's normal trash intake, compared to 16 days' worth from cruise ships in 2019.

Private Dock Coordination

Upon analyzing the source of the waste, it was found that the majority originated from two cruise ships docking at a private facility. This discovery highlights the need for enhanced coordination with private dock operators to ensure adherence to waste management guidelines. The Cruise Lines International Association Alaska has expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and believes that waste is now likely being managed at the cruise origin ports such as Seattle, Vancouver, and Victoria.

Further Measures

In addition to the waste reduction measures, Juneau has also set a new limit of five large cruise ships per day for the upcoming season, starting on April 9. This move is in furtherance of the city's efforts to regulate the impact of tourism on its environment and resources. The city's landfill, estimated to have just 20 years left in its lifespan, stands to benefit significantly from these measures.