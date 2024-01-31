Juneau Assembly Eyes Michael J. Burns Building for City Staff Relocation

In a unanimous decision on Monday, the Juneau Assembly has given the green light for consideration of a possible relocation of all city staff to the Michael J. Burns Building, the current home of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. This resolution comes in the wake of voters turning down funding propositions for a new City Hall via bond measures on two separate occasions.

The Quest for Unified Office Space

Despite the higher annual leasing cost of approximately $1.6 million, as opposed to the current $900,000 spent on downtown offices, Assembly member Wade Bryson underscored the preference for a single, consolidated location for all city staff. It's worth noting that the existing City Hall, due to space constraints, can only house about 40% of city employees.

Potential Properties

The Michael J. Burns Building is one of three viable properties that meet the city's requirements. Its suitability is further heightened by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.'s plans to potentially open another office in Anchorage, which would free up some space in the building.

The Old City Hall

Renovation of the current City Hall, which is plagued by structural and safety issues, comes with a hefty price tag of around $14 million. The city manager has proposed the possibility of a partial move to the new building, which would include renting out the old City Hall. Deputy Mayor Michelle Bonnet Hale even floated the idea of selling the current City Hall building.