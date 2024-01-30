JUIF Candidates Pledge Peace and Development for North Waziristan

In a recent press conference, candidates from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) party vying for seats in the national and provincial assemblies pledged to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for North Waziristan tribal district. Mufti Misbahuddin, who is running for the NA-40 seat, and Pir Aqal Shah, who is contesting the PK-104 seat, outlined a comprehensive 10-point election manifesto.
Manifesto for Peace and Development
The manifesto, a roadmap for the region's future, primarily focuses on establishing lasting peace, a critical need in the erstwhile conflict-ridden district. The JUIF candidates are committed to creating an environment conducive to growth and progress, free from the shadow of militancy and unrest.
Infrastructure and Rehabilitation
Recognizing the vital role of infrastructure in the region's development, the manifesto highlights plans to construct roads, hospitals, and educational institutions. These initiatives are aimed to support the local population and provide much-needed services. Additionally, the candidates have pledged to review and compensate the losses of those affected by militancy and military operations, ensuring justice and support for those who have borne the brunt of conflict.
Prioritizing Social Development
Another significant aspect of the manifesto is the commitment to the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, a pressing issue in the region. The candidates also prioritized the solarization of mosques, paving of streets, and the development of trade and agriculture. These measures are intended to improve the quality of life and boost the local economy, marking a shift towards sustainable development and improved living conditions for the residents of North Waziristan.