Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with ‘Judy Justice’ Season 3 on Amazon Freevee

Renowned Judge Judy Sheindlin returns with the third season of her court show ‘Judy Justice,’ set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on January 22. The new season opens with a bang, releasing three episodes on the launch day, followed by daily episodes until April 5. A second set of episodes is also scheduled for release later this year, keeping fans on their toes.

A Glimpse of the Upcoming Season

To ramp up excitement for the upcoming season, Freevee has released an official trailer. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom this season are Sarah Rose, the law clerk; Whitney Kumar, the court stenographer; and Kevin Rasco, the bailiff. This team will bring to life the courtroom drama that has been a staple of ‘Judy Justice’ since its inception.

Catch Up on Previous Seasons

For those keen to refresh their memory or new to the show, all episodes from the previous two seasons are available for viewing. Season one boasts 120 episodes, while season two has 135 episodes. These can be easily accessed on Freevee and the ‘Judy Justice,’ ‘Amazon Originals,’ and ‘Judge & Jury’ FAST Channels.

Behind the Scenes

The show is the brainchild of executive producers Randy Douthit and Scott Koondel, and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Their combined efforts have made the show a success, with the third season promising to continue the trend.