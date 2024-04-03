JTF Rescues Kidnapped Naval Rating, NYSC Member; Arrests 10 in Delta Operation

In a decisive operation, the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe, under the command of Rear Admiral John Okeke, successfully executed a rescue operation that saw the liberation of nine individuals, including a naval rating and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, from kidnappers' grasp in the Niger Delta region. The operation, which took place along the Patani-Ughelli road in Delta State, resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects linked to the kidnapping incident on March 29, 2024.

Gallant Troops in Action

The rescue mission, carried out by the JTF's South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), involved troops from the Quick Response Force, incorporating land, maritime, and air components. This concerted effort underscores the military's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within the Niger Delta region. Rear Admiral Okeke praised the gallantry of the troops and highlighted the importance of community support in combating criminal activities in the area.

Emphasis on Safety and Security

Rear Admiral Okeke issued a stern warning to criminal elements operating within the Niger Delta, asserting that there would be no safe haven for kidnappers and other nefarious actors in the region. The successful operation not only demonstrates the JTF's resolve to maintain peace and order but also sends a clear message to kidnappers about the consequences of their actions. The JTF's proactive stance and strategic operations are pivotal in deterring potential criminal activities and ensuring the region's stability.

Community Collaboration

Emphasizing the role of community involvement, Rear Admiral Okeke called on the public to remain vigilant and to provide security agencies with useful information on criminal activities. This collaborative approach between the military and local communities is crucial for creating a hostile environment for criminals and safeguarding the Niger Delta. The recent operation reinforces the importance of cooperation and collective action in the fight against kidnapping and other forms of crime.

The rescue of the nine individuals, including key community members like an NYSC member and a naval rating, not only marks a significant victory for the Joint Task Force but also for the entire Niger Delta region. It reflects the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian military to protect its citizens and combat criminality. As the JTF continues its operations, the hope is that such decisive actions will lead to a more secure and peaceful Niger Delta, free from the threat of kidnapping and other criminal enterprises.