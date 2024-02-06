Joseph Jefferson Awards Announce Nominations for 50th Ceremony

In a jubilant nod to the vibrant Chicago theater scene, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announced its nominations for their 50th anniversary ceremony. Recognizing the creative prowess of Chicago's non-union theater community, the awards will celebrate outstanding theater productions from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The gala event is slated to unfurl its red carpet at Park West on March 25.

Kokandy Productions Leads The Pack

The nominations revealed Kokandy Productions at the forefront with a whopping 17 nominations. These were earned across two commendable productions, affirming the theater company's unswerving dedication to quality and innovation. Hot on their heels is Theo Ubique Theatre, which garnered an impressive 16 nominations.

'Tambo & Bones': The Most Nominated Single Production

The play 'Tambo & Bones' by Refracted Theatre Company emerged as the most nominated single production. This accomplishment underlines the significant impact and creative excellence the production has brought to the Chicago theater scene.

An Array of Categories

Nominations were spread across a staggering 24 categories among 32 non-union theater companies. The categories encompassed a wide spectrum, from Production of a Musical, Ensemble of a Play, New Work, to Director. The nominations also included various performance roles in both plays and musicals.

Apart from the conventional categories, the awards also acknowledge the expertise in artistic specializations. These include scenic design, costume design, sound design, lighting design, projection design, choreography, music direction, and the creation of original music in a play. This breadth of recognition is a testament to the comprehensive acknowledgment of the creative talents that fuel the Chicago theater scene.

As the Joseph Jefferson Awards gear up to celebrate their 50th anniversary, the nominations encapsulate the artistic vibrancy that has propelled the Chicago theater community. The event is a tribute to those creative talents and productions that have not just entertained but also defined and enriched the cultural landscape of the city.