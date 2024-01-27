Jordanian Restaurant Renames Following Israeli Backlash

Amid a wave of backlash from Israeli individuals and media, the restaurant known as 'October 7' in Karak, a governorate in southern Jordan, has taken down its nameplate. The restaurant's name, a reference to the start of the 'flood of Al-Aqsa' battle by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, against the settlements of the Gaza envelope, had sparked discussions and reactions across Jordanian, Arab, and Israeli communities.

Israeli Reaction and Controversy

The controversy was such that it led to Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in Israel, publicly decrying the name and calling on the Jordanian government to denounce the restaurant's glorification of the date. This incident was not the first instance of a Jordanian business causing an uproar in Israel. Recently, a Jordanian cafe came under fire for offering a drink referencing the Holocaust, further straining the already tense relations between the two nations.

Reflection of Regional Sensitivities

The removal of the nameplate from the 'October 7' restaurant is a stark demonstration of how regional politics can play out in everyday life, even in matters as seemingly innocuous as the naming of a business. The incident underscores the sensitivity around dates and events associated with conflict and war, and how these can stir emotions and reactions far beyond their geographical epicenters.

Future of the Restaurant

The future name of the 'October 7' restaurant remains undisclosed at this time. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the careful considerations that must be taken into account when it comes to business decisions in regions fraught with political tensions.