Jomsom-Pokhara Flight Service Resumes, Boosting Mustang Tourism and Pilgrimage

After a three-month hiatus due to severe winter conditions, the essential flight service connecting Pokhara with Jomsom in Mustang has been reactivated, marking a significant development for locals, pilgrims, and tourists alike. With temperatures in the region previously plummeting to -14 degrees centigrade, this resumption is a welcome relief for many, particularly those traveling to the sacred Muktinath Temple and trekkers exploring the Greater Himalayas.

Revival of Air Connectivity

Operated by Summit, Sita, and Tara Airlines, these flights bridge the gap between the capital of Gandaki province and Mustang, considerably shortening travel time for visitors. The discontinuation since November 2023 had posed challenges, especially as the Myagdi section of the Beni-Jomsom road was undergoing upgrades. The restoration of these flights is not just a boon for the Mustang locals but also for the influx of pilgrims and tourists who rely on this vital service for their journey.

Impact on Mustang's Tourism

The Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) in Jomsom reports a significant tourist presence in Mustang, with as many as 91,000 foreign visitors recorded in 2023. The reopening of air services is expected to further propel these numbers, especially as the weather begins to warm. The Beni-Jomsom road, a critical route for vehicular traffic into Mustang, has also seen an increase in flow, indicating a growing interest and accessibility to the region.

Looking Ahead

The resumption of the Jomsom-Pokhara flight service is more than just a logistical improvement; it's a lifeline for the economic and cultural vitality of the Mustang region. As connectivity improves, the area is poised to welcome more visitors, both for spiritual journeys to Muktinath Temple and for the unparalleled adventure experiences offered by the Greater Himalayas. This development not only enhances the travel experience but also supports the local economy, signaling a positive outlook for Mustang's future.