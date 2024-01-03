John Wick Director Eyes Star Wars: Chad Stahelski’s Intriguing Proposal to Disney

Chad Stahelski, renowned for directing the John Wick series, has openly invited Disney to consider him for directing a Star Wars film. Asserting his belief that he could inject a new action spectacle into the Star Wars universe, Stahelski’s proposition arrives amidst significant changes in the franchise, which has moved towards Disney+ series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

A New Vision for Star Wars

Despite the shift in focus to smaller screens, Stahelski perceives considerable potential for big-screen endeavors within the Star Wars franchise. One such project could be a film centered on Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey. The possibility of blending Stahelski’s unique, action-oriented filmmaking approach with the iconic galactic saga presents an exhilarating prospect for Star Wars enthusiasts.

Stahelski’s Current Endeavors

Presently, Stahelski is engrossed in rebooting the Highlander franchise. The anticipated film, starring Henry Cavill, is slated for a 2026 release. Highlander, originally released in 1986, revolves around immortal warriors, offering a rich mythology that Stahelski is eager to explore in the reboot. This ambitious undertaking, coupled with his ongoing work on the John Wick franchise, highlights Stahelski’s commitment to action-packed, high-stakes storytelling.

Potential Crossover?

Stahelski’s interest in Star Wars suggests an intriguing potential crossover. Should Disney decide to approach him, the result could be a refreshing blend of his action-packed filmmaking style with the timeless narrative of the Star Wars universe. In a film industry constantly seeking innovative approaches and fresh perspectives, Stahelski’s vision could potentially herald a new chapter in the Star Wars saga.