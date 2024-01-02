en English
BNN Newsroom

John Thodos and DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Beachfront Masterpiece Hits the Market

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
John Thodos and DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Beachfront Masterpiece Hits the Market

A harmonious blend of architecture and nature, a modernist beachfront marvel designed by the esteemed John Thodos and DYAR Architecture, is making ripples in California’s real estate scene. The property, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence overlooking Carmel’s famous beach, is now on the market for $9 million. The home is a testament to Thodos’ and DYAR’s commitment to an architecture that seamlessly converges with its environment, offering an unrivaled living experience in one of California’s most sought-after locales.

An Ode to Modernist Architecture

Spanning 1,992 square feet, this architectural marvel exudes an air of openness and simplicity. Its design integrates glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements, creating an aesthetic that is distinctly modern yet undeniably warm. The generous use of glass not only complements the home’s design but also ushers in abundant natural light and offers spectacular 180-degree ocean views from the main living spaces, making the Pacific Ocean an integral part of the home’s décor.

A Layout Designed for Luxurious Living

The home’s layout is thoughtfully designed to deliver a luxurious living experience. It includes two tranquil bedrooms on the lower level, offering residents a serene retreat from the bustling world. The main level houses a versatile bonus room that can be tailored to the residents’ needs and preferences. Adding to the home’s allure is its rooftop deck, a high point that provides panoramic views stretching from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment.

Exceptional Design Elements

One of the standout features of the residence is its spiral staircase. Encased in glass and extending to the rooftop, this architectural element adds a unique charm to the home’s design. Enhancing the living experience further, the home includes two fireplaces that add a warm, cozy ambiance, and a balcony that presents a perfectly framed view of the ocean, offering residents a front-row seat to nature’s most breathtaking performances.

In conclusion, this modernist beachfront residence, with its harmonious integration of architecture and nature, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for discerning buyers to own a piece of California’s architectural history and enjoy a luxurious living experience like no other.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

