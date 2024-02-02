John Terry Unveils His Unique Superstitions from His Football Career

John Terry, the iconic former captain of Chelsea Football Club who made a staggering 717 appearances and clinched five Premier Leagues and a Champions League title, recently took to social media to unfold one of his peculiar superstitions. This ritual, surprisingly, revolves around an ordinary plug socket at the club's Cobham training ground.
Turning Off Red: The Color of Rivalry
Terry posted a photograph of a plug socket on his social media account. The most successful captain in Chelsea's history disclosed his aversion to seeing the switches left on. The reason? Terry has an intense dislike for the color red in the building, a color associated with Chelsea's fierce rivals, Arsenal. Consequently, he developed the habit of turning off the switches every day during his playing career.
A Shared Superstition: The Urinal Ritual
But the plug socket ritual is just one amongst many that Terry adhered to during his illustrious career. Another superstition involved urinals, and it was one he shared with former teammate and Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard. The belief was simple: using the same urinal after winning a game would bring continued success. This ritual grew to involve more teammates, turning into a queue, and even attracting the attention of the Football Association (FA) due to the team's delayed appearances on the field.
From Player to Coach: Terry's Current Role
Since hanging up his boots, Terry has transitioned into coaching and is currently nurturing young talents within the academy setup at Chelsea. Despite stepping away from the professional football scene, it's evident that these superstitions still hold a significant place in Terry's heart, as he continues to share them with the world.