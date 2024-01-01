John Howard’s Intervention to Halt 2003 Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed

In a recent disclosure from 2003’s Cabinet papers, it has come to light that former Australian Prime Minister John Howard had intervened to thwart the establishment of a carbon trading scheme. This intervention was a result of discussions with industry leaders who were firmly against the proposal. The revelation was marked as a ‘lost opportunity’ by former Cabinet minister Robert Hill, shedding light on a significant reversal in Howard’s stance towards environmental policy.

Public Pressure and Policy Decisions

Two decades ago, Howard’s government was under public pressure to alleviate the effects of climate change. Despite agreeing to the Kyoto Protocol, the government refrained from ratifying the international treaty. Conservative ministers proposed an emission trading scheme to impose a price on carbon pollution. This scheme would grant companies allowances to accommodate their emissions, with heavy fines levied if the caps were not adhered to. The scheme was in accordance with Kyoto targets, aiming to limit emissions to no more than 108% of 1990 emissions.

Howard’s Intervention and Subsequent Reversal

However, on September 8, 2003, the Cabinet decided not to proceed with the scheme. This decision was made following a meeting between Howard and industry leaders who were against the proposal. As per the disclosed papers, John Howard intervened to stop plans for a carbon trading scheme, marking a significant turning point in environmental policy. In the years that followed, environmental policy became a highly politicized topic. When Julia Gillard’s government imposed an emission trading scheme similar to the 2003 proposal, it was labeled a carbon tax and was discarded by then prime minister Tony Abbott after the coalition won the 2013 election.

A Lost Opportunity

Former Cabinet minister Robert Hill deemed the decision as a ‘lost opportunity’, noting a stark reversal in Howard’s stance. Despite scrapping the carbon trading scheme in 2003, Howard advocated for a similar scheme in 2007 in a bid to counter the political challenge posed by Kevin Rudd in the upcoming election. This revelation offers a unique insight into the political dynamics and policy decisions within Howard’s administration, particularly concerning environmental and climate change issues.