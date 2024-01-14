en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Joelinton’s Home Invasion – A Disturbing Trend in Footballers’ Security

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Joelinton’s Home Invasion – A Disturbing Trend in Footballers’ Security

On a day already marred by a 3-2 loss to Manchester City at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s midfielder, Joelinton, received an unsettling alert on his phone while he was still on the pitch. His home security system had detected the presence of intruders, launching the Brazilian footballer into the chilling reality of a home invasion.

Uninvited Guests in Darras Hall

Joelinton’s residence, nestled on Runnymede Road in the affluent Darras Hall, Ponteland, was the target. Northumbria Police received the report shortly after 7:30 pm, but by the time officers arrived at the scene, the trespassers had already made their exit. Despite the family’s absence during the intrusion—Joelinton’s three children included—the incident has sent shock waves through the footballer’s household and raised questions about the safety of Premier League players’ homes.

An Unsettling Trend

This incident does not stand alone. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile burglaries targeting the homes of footballers, a trend that has seen the likes of Jack Grealish’s mansion fall prey to thieves. The modus operandi is chillingly similar—homes broken into when the owners are away, often engrossed in their professional commitments.

Security and Police Investigation

The security system installed at Joelinton’s property had detected three male intruders, a fact that was promptly reported to the police. In response to the incident, Northumbria Police have now stationed officers outside the footballer’s home to ensure the security of his family. Meanwhile, they continue to investigate the matter and have appealed for anyone with information to step forward.

As of now, the identity of the intruders remains unknown, and the extent of the loss suffered by the footballer is yet to be ascertained. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of those in the public eye, even within the confines of their private abodes.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
49 seconds ago
Melanie Brown: A Tale of Resilience and Renewed Love
In a heartfelt revelation, Melanie Brown, fondly known as Mel B and a member of the iconic Spice Girls, has candidly spoken about her decade-long marriage to producer Stephen Belafonte, marked by alleged abuse and emotional turmoil. The relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2017, left Brown grappling with trust issues and a severely damaged
Melanie Brown: A Tale of Resilience and Renewed Love
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
2 hours ago
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
3 hours ago
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
23 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
37 mins ago
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized 'Alien' Figures
55 mins ago
Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized 'Alien' Figures
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
35 seconds
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
1 min
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
1 min
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
1 min
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
2 mins
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
3 mins
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
3 mins
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
5 mins
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
5 mins
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
50 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app