BNN Newsroom

Joe Swash Weighs in on Children’s Mobile Phone Use

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
Television presenter and actor Joe Swash has joined the chorus of parents voicing concerns over children’s use of mobile phones. The actor, widely recognized for his forthright demeanor, believes that children should only be given mobile phones when they reach an ‘appropriate age’. However, Swash did not specify this age, leaving room for interpretation and further discussion.

Swash’s Stance on Children’s Mobile Use

Swash recently opened up about his family’s mobile phone policy. He revealed that his younger children do not have phones and that they only permit mobile use when the children reach what they deem an appropriate age. Interestingly, he suggested this typically coincides with the transition to secondary school. Moreover, he expressed concern over his older children’s attachment to their devices, especially during the festive period.

The Broader Debate

Swash’s comments echo a wider debate about the appropriate age for children to start using mobile phones. This discussion is fueled by worries about screen time, exposure to inappropriate content, and the potential impact of social media on mental health. As technology becomes ever more pervasive, these concerns are growing among parents and caregivers worldwide.

The Role of Parental Guidance

At its core, Swash’s viewpoint underlines the critical role of parental guidance in the digital age. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, guiding children through its complexities becomes an increasingly challenging but crucial task. As Swash’s perspective highlights, setting boundaries and establishing clear policies on mobile phone use can be an effective strategy in navigating this digital landscape.

BNN Newsroom
Olalekan Adigun

