en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Joe Ghartey Advocates for Legal Reforms in Ghana’s Electoral Process

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Joe Ghartey Advocates for Legal Reforms in Ghana’s Electoral Process

In a recent speech, Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Joe Ghartey, proposed a series of impactful reforms aimed at enhancing the integrity of the nation’s election processes. Ghartey, serving as the Guest Speaker at the Constitution Day Public Lecture organized by One Ghana Movement, presented a fervent case against frivolous election petitions and the potential hazards they pose to Ghana’s deepening democracy.

Legal Sanctions Against Frivolous Election Petitions

Ghartey proposed legal sanctions against individuals or political parties that file baseless election petitions. The proposed sanctions include imposing heavy punitive costs and potential bans from holding public office. Ghartey’s intention behind this proposition is clear: to deter baseless challenges to election outcomes that could potentially destabilize the democratic process.

Tackling Election Violence and Campaign Financing

Furthermore, Ghartey spoke out against election violence, which he believes is on the decline in Ghana due to the maturation of democratic processes. He also addressed the issue of campaign financing, questioning the ethical implications of unrestricted political fundraising and expenditures. To protect the integrity of elections and prevent corruption, Ghartey suggested that the nation should consider regulations to monitor and limit political fundraising.

Addressing Disrespect and Defamation in Politics

Ghartey expressed concern over a growing trend in Ghanaian politics: the spread of disrespect, lies, and insults. He advocated for potential legal reforms to address defamation, suggesting the crafting of special laws to combat such behavior. Ghartey’s speech underscores the importance of maintaining the sanctity of legal processes and the democratic system, discouraging malicious practices that could undermine the democratic fabric of Ghanaian society.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
37 mins ago
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
In a recent episode of ‘I Will Teach You to be Rich’ podcast, financial guru Ramit Sethi delved into the labyrinth of a couple’s finances, bringing to light the financial missteps and attitudes that hinder their dream of early retirement. The couple in question, David and Halima, earn a combined annual income of $192,528 but
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
1 hour ago
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
2 hours ago
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
41 mins ago
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
1 hour ago
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
1 hour ago
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
53 seconds
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
1 min
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
2 mins
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage
2 mins
West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Pivot to the Right Ahead of European Elections
3 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Pivot to the Right Ahead of European Elections
Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries
3 mins
Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries
NBA Poised for Transformation: Media Rights, In-Season Tournament and Global Expansion
3 mins
NBA Poised for Transformation: Media Rights, In-Season Tournament and Global Expansion
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
4 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
4 mins
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
6 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
6 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app