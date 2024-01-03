en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Jo Wynne-Eyton: A Champion of Community Engagement in Prestatyn High School

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Jo Wynne-Eyton: A Champion of Community Engagement in Prestatyn High School

In an era where community involvement in education is increasingly emphasized, one individual, Jo Wynne-Eyton, the Community Focused School Manager at Prestatyn High School, is making an indelible mark. Her innovative and inclusive approach, initiated in February 2023, has led to her selection for the prestigious ‘Local Community Safety Champions’ event, a testament to her impactful work in youth and family support.

From School Manager to Local Champion

Wynne-Eyton’s role, funded by the Welsh Government, is multifaceted and extensive. It involves close collaboration with families, communities, and numerous agencies to cater to the diverse needs of students and their families. Her work doesn’t stop when the school bell rings; she provides activities for youngsters from Year Seven to Year 11 outside school hours and during holidays. This out-of-school engagement is designed to keep them occupied, stimulated, and deter anti-social behavior.

Bridging Gaps and Building Partnerships

Identifying a shortage of activities for youth in Prestatyn, Wynne-Eyton took proactive steps. She formed a Youth Partnership with the local police, set up Youth Shedz – a safe space for youngsters – and has been instrumental in planning future events funded by Street Games and Pears Foundation. Her efforts not only fill a void but also foster a sense of community, ensuring that the youth feel valued and included.

Engaging Parents and Garnering Recognition

Understanding the importance of parental involvement in children’s lives, Wynne-Eyton has also spearheaded the development of a parents’ group. This initiative offers support services, reinforces the school’s commitment to its pupils, and promotes a collaborative approach to education and community development. Her relentless efforts have garnered recognition and admiration from Rt Hon Tom Tugendhat, Security Minister, who lauded her as a ‘local champion’. This vouch of confidence was echoed by Dr. James Davies, Vale of Clwyd MP, who nominated her for the event.

Wynne-Eyton’s role, although challenging, is undeniably fulfilling. Her dedication and innovative initiatives have significantly contributed to reducing anti-social behavior and enhancing community well-being in Prestatyn. Her work is a shining example of how education and community engagement can harmoniously co-exist, setting the stage for a brighter and more connected future.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NYSC System Exploited: The Need for Improved ICT Infrastructure in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Young Paperboy Volunteers for Hospice in Memory of Grandparents

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones Reflects on Life's Good and Bad As 2023 Ends

By Justice Nwafor

Google 'Dorks': An Evolution in Investigative Journalism ...
@BNN Newsroom · 11 mins
Google 'Dorks': An Evolution in Investigative Journalism ...
heart comment 0
MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

By Ebenezer Mensah

MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai's Skyline
Wind Power’s Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

By Hadeel Hashem

Wind Power's Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions
Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues

By Rafia Tasleem

Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues
Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3: A Galactic Adventure on Disney Plus

By Rafia Tasleem

Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3: A Galactic Adventure on Disney Plus
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
10 seconds
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
1 min
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
3 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
4 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
4 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
4 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
4 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
5 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
10 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app