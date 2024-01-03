Jo Wynne-Eyton: A Champion of Community Engagement in Prestatyn High School

In an era where community involvement in education is increasingly emphasized, one individual, Jo Wynne-Eyton, the Community Focused School Manager at Prestatyn High School, is making an indelible mark. Her innovative and inclusive approach, initiated in February 2023, has led to her selection for the prestigious ‘Local Community Safety Champions’ event, a testament to her impactful work in youth and family support.

From School Manager to Local Champion

Wynne-Eyton’s role, funded by the Welsh Government, is multifaceted and extensive. It involves close collaboration with families, communities, and numerous agencies to cater to the diverse needs of students and their families. Her work doesn’t stop when the school bell rings; she provides activities for youngsters from Year Seven to Year 11 outside school hours and during holidays. This out-of-school engagement is designed to keep them occupied, stimulated, and deter anti-social behavior.

Bridging Gaps and Building Partnerships

Identifying a shortage of activities for youth in Prestatyn, Wynne-Eyton took proactive steps. She formed a Youth Partnership with the local police, set up Youth Shedz – a safe space for youngsters – and has been instrumental in planning future events funded by Street Games and Pears Foundation. Her efforts not only fill a void but also foster a sense of community, ensuring that the youth feel valued and included.

Engaging Parents and Garnering Recognition

Understanding the importance of parental involvement in children’s lives, Wynne-Eyton has also spearheaded the development of a parents’ group. This initiative offers support services, reinforces the school’s commitment to its pupils, and promotes a collaborative approach to education and community development. Her relentless efforts have garnered recognition and admiration from Rt Hon Tom Tugendhat, Security Minister, who lauded her as a ‘local champion’. This vouch of confidence was echoed by Dr. James Davies, Vale of Clwyd MP, who nominated her for the event.

Wynne-Eyton’s role, although challenging, is undeniably fulfilling. Her dedication and innovative initiatives have significantly contributed to reducing anti-social behavior and enhancing community well-being in Prestatyn. Her work is a shining example of how education and community engagement can harmoniously co-exist, setting the stage for a brighter and more connected future.