BNN Newsroom

Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match

Former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, in a recent interview on WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ brought to light the feeling of being overlooked by both fans and the WWE despite his past triumphs. Ahead of his title match against World Champion Seth Rollins on ‘WWE Raw,’ Mahal shared his discontentment about not being the center of attention in the wrestling promotion, akin to other superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

Under-Recognition in WWE

One of the key points of Mahal’s discussion revolved around his minimal presence in WWE promotional materials. He noted that his image is scarcely featured on WWE’s touring vehicles that traverse the United States, underlining the lack of recognition he receives compared to his contemporaries. These candid comments brought to the fore Mahal’s yearning to reclaim the limelight and be acknowledged as a top contender in the wrestling sphere.

The Aspiration for a Turning Point

Mahal emphasized that winning the title from Rollins would be a pivotal moment in his career. The victory, he believes, would enable him to return to the center stage and not be unnoticed. The showdown with Rollins was confirmed on a recent episode of WWE Raw, where Mahal confronted the World Heavyweight Champion, expressing his exasperation over being overlooked for years. Rollins acknowledged Mahal’s sentiments and assured that he would defend his title against him.

Support From Wrestling Fans

Despite the feeling of under-appreciation, Mahal has garnered support from wrestling fans who believe in his potential to become the World Heavyweight Champion. His determination and ambition resonate with fans, who eagerly anticipate the upcoming title match. As the world waits to see if Mahal’s fight for recognition will culminate in him reclaiming the title, one thing is clear – Jinder Mahal is no longer willing to be overlooked.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

