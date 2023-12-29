Jim Steele Triumphs in Rotary Club’s Trip of The Month Draw with $10,000 Prize

The Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie North’s longstanding tradition of rewarding participants in its Trip of the Month draw has culminated in one lucky participant, Jim Steele, winning a hefty cash prize of $10,000 this December. For over 15 years, this lottery event has proven its mettle as a successful fundraising initiative, with its proceeds channelled towards enhancing the mental and physical wellness of the youth.

Decades-Long Fundraising Effort

From January to November, participants of the draw look forward to winning 11 travel prizes each month. However, in December, the allure of an exciting trip is replaced with the enticing opportunity of a cash prize of $10,000. But that’s not all; each month also brings two minor cash prizes of $150, making the draw a much-anticipated event among the community members.

2024 Draws: Limited Tickets Available

The Rotary Club’s announcement also brings to light the availability of a limited number of tickets for the 2024 draws. Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact the club via email to secure their tickets before they run out.

2023’s Success Stories

The list of 2023 winners, featuring individuals like Jim Steele, serves as a testament to the success of this fundraising campaign. Each winner’s story highlights the impact of the Rotary Club’s effort to foster a healthier and more resilient youth generation through the funds raised in this initiative.

