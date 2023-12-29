en English
BNN Newsroom

Jim Steele Triumphs in Rotary Club’s Trip of The Month Draw with $10,000 Prize

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:50 am EST
The Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie North’s longstanding tradition of rewarding participants in its Trip of the Month draw has culminated in one lucky participant, Jim Steele, winning a hefty cash prize of $10,000 this December. For over 15 years, this lottery event has proven its mettle as a successful fundraising initiative, with its proceeds channelled towards enhancing the mental and physical wellness of the youth.

Decades-Long Fundraising Effort

From January to November, participants of the draw look forward to winning 11 travel prizes each month. However, in December, the allure of an exciting trip is replaced with the enticing opportunity of a cash prize of $10,000. But that’s not all; each month also brings two minor cash prizes of $150, making the draw a much-anticipated event among the community members.

(Read Also: Kalinago Territory Upholds Christmas Spirit Amid Economic Crisis)

2024 Draws: Limited Tickets Available

The Rotary Club’s announcement also brings to light the availability of a limited number of tickets for the 2024 draws. Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact the club via email to secure their tickets before they run out.

(Read Also: UNE’s Swimming Program: A Catalyst for Social Inclusion Among Ezidi Refugees)

2023’s Success Stories

The list of 2023 winners, featuring individuals like Jim Steele, serves as a testament to the success of this fundraising campaign. Each winner’s story highlights the impact of the Rotary Club’s effort to foster a healthier and more resilient youth generation through the funds raised in this initiative.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

