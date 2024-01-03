Jim Miller Eyes Landmark UFC 300 Event: Potential Match-Ups and Career Shift

In the high-stakes world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), lightweight contender Jim Miller has set his sights on the landmark UFC 300 event in April. Fresh off a notable first-round knockout victory over Jesse Butler in June, Miller, who holds the record for the most wins and fights in the UFC, is eyeing his next conquest.

Miller’s Stellar Performance Record

Miller’s recent victories are a testament to his prowess in the ring. With four wins in his last five fights, he has managed to maintain a strong performance record. His next challenge lies in a match against Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84 later this month. Yet, Miller is simultaneously gearing up for the UFC 300 event, a hint dropped by UFC President Dana White.

Potential Opponents at UFC 300

Among the potential opponents Miller has in mind are seasoned fighters Tony Ferguson and Matt Brown, as well as rising star Paddy Pimblett. However, Pimblett, who recently announced his return in the summer and the upcoming birth of his twins, can be ruled out as an option for UFC 300. This leaves Ferguson and Brown as viable contenders. Ferguson, despite coming off a recent loss, and Brown, who hasn’t stepped into the ring since his victory over Court McGee last May, remain potential match-ups for Miller.

Miller’s Potential Move to Welterweight

If Miller decides to take on Brown, it would mark a significant shift in his fighting career. It would be his first fight at welterweight since 2007, adding a new layer to his legacy in the UFC. As Miller prepares for his next fight, UFC fans eagerly await the announcement of his opponent for the landmark UFC 300 event.