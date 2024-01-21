Jigawa State Raises Monthly Allowance for Disabled Persons

In a decisive move heralding significant progress in Nigeria's welfare policy, the government of Jigawa State has elevated its commitment towards persons with disabilities by approving a substantial increase in their monthly allowance. Marking a distinct shift from N7,000 to N10,000, this boost in financial assistance is set to enhance the quality of life and financial security of the disabled community within the state.

Revisiting the Beneficiaries' Register

The decision was announced by the State Commissioner of Information, Youth Support, and Culture, Hon. Sagir Musa Ahmad, during a media briefing focused on the state executive council's decisions. A long-overdue review of the beneficiaries' register was a key part of the council's decisions. This review was essential because many listed beneficiaries had passed away over the years without being replaced, leading to difficulties in the efficient distribution of allowances.

Expansion of Beneficiaries and Database Creation

In addition to the allowance increase, the council also agreed to augment the number of beneficiaries receiving this allowance in each of the 27 local government areas from 150 to 200 individuals, thereby widening the support network. Furthermore, the council endorsed a proposal for the physical verification and validation of people with disabilities and for creating a comprehensive database for orphans, orphanages, and vulnerable aged populations. This database aims to streamline the distribution of welfare and ensure that those most in need receive aid.

Commendation for Governor Namadi's Dedication

These progressive actions have garnered praise from various quarters. Hon. Adamu Sha'aibu Jigawa-Tsada, Chairman of the state chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), lauded Governor Umar Namadi for his unwavering dedication towards bettering the lives of persons with disabilities. This increase in allowance and the expansion of beneficiaries underscore the government's commitment to promoting inclusivity in Nigeria and addressing the needs of disabled individuals.