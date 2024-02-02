Jibran Nasir: Challenging Partisan Politics as an Independent Candidate in PS-110

The PS-110 constituency of the Sindh Assembly will see Jibran Nasir, a renowned human rights activist and lawyer, stepping into the political arena as an independent candidate for the fourth time. Nasir, known for his profound articulation skills, symbolized by his selected electoral symbol - a microphone, is determined to bring about a sea-change in the area, which includes diverse regions like Defence Housing Authority, Clifton, and several densely populated colonies. His campaign orbits around the principles of improving access, accountability, and justice.
Challenging Partisan Politics
Despite his previous election losses, Nasir steadfastly emphasizes the significance of perseverance in politics. He believes in the necessity of candidates to establish a bond with the voters through continuous engagement and social work. Criticizing the stringent partisan politics prevalent in Pakistan, Nasir praises the virtues of independent issue-based politics. He argues that this approach fosters cross-party collaboration on significant matters, which is otherwise stifled in a rigid party-based system.
Addressing Constituency's Core Issues
Nasir has been vociferous about the problems plaguing PS-110, like the heavy reliance on expensive water tankers due to a deficient water supply infrastructure, and the disparities in gas distribution policies that inflate electricity prices. He advocates for practical solutions like water line installations, fair gas distribution, and the creation of a PS-110 mobile app to bridge the gap between residents and their elected officials while facilitating tracking of complaints.
A Call for Active Participation
Nasir underscores that basic utilities such as sewage, water, and electricity should not be a subject of politicization and insists that legal pathways exist to address these issues. He is resolute to boost voter turnout and engage the public in the democratic process, with social media serving as a crucial tool for his campaign. The independent candidacy of Nasir and his dedication to resolve local issues offer a unique alternative to the conventional party-based politics dominant in his constituency.