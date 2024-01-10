en English
BNN Newsroom

Ji Chang Wook Confirmed as Lead in Upcoming Thriller ‘The Mantis’

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Ji Chang Wook Confirmed as Lead in Upcoming Thriller ‘The Mantis’

Renowned actor Ji Chang Wook has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Korean thriller series, ‘The Mantis’. This series, based on the acclaimed French original drama that achieved considerable popularity on Netflix in 2017, has been eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

A Riveting Plot

‘The Mantis’ is a unique thriller that revolves around a woman imprisoned for being a serial killer, who discovers someone mimicking her gruesome style of murders. This intriguing narrative, coupled with the high-profile casting of Ji Chang Wook, has heightened anticipation around the series.

A Stellar Collaboration

The project is a joint venture between Merry Christmas and Megamonster, two powerhouses in the Korean media industry. Production is set to kick off in earnest within the year, further stoking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Ji Chang Wook: A Natural-Born Healer

Ji Chang Wook is currently being lauded for his exceptional performance in the JTBC drama ‘Welcome to Samdali’. Playing Jo Yong-pil, a resolute yet soothing forecaster at the Jeju Meteorological Agency, he has captivated audiences with his ability to bring warmth and excitement to his role.

In his portrayal of a ‘natural-born healer’ to his distressed soulmate, played by the talented Shin Hye-sun, Ji Chang Wook continues to prove his acting prowess, cementing his place in the hearts of viewers worldwide.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

