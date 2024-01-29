Jharkhand CM's Sudden Delhi Trip Amid ED Summons Sparks Political Buzz

In a sudden turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unexpectedly journeyed to Delhi following fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning a money laundering investigation. The trip coincided with the new summons and caused a disruption to Soren's scheduled commitments across various locations.

Unplanned Visit Triggers Speculations

An unnamed official confirmed the abrupt change in the Chief Minister's plans due to the ED's request. There are also unverified reports suggesting that Soren's trip to Delhi was for legal consultations. However, the Chief Minister's Office has not confirmed these allegations. The suddenness of the trip has ignited a political buzz, with speculations rife regarding the underlying reasons for the journey.

ED Summons and Investigation

On January 20, the ED recorded Soren's statement at his residence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This recent summons indicates that the initial round of questioning was not exhaustive. The ED's investigation revolves around a significant illegal land ownership transfer orchestrated by a mafia in Jharkhand, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals, including an IAS officer.

JMM's Response and Protests

In reaction to the summons, Soren's party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), organized protests in Ranchi. They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting central agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undermine democratically elected governments. The BJP has not yet responded to these allegations, adding another layer of intrigue to this unfolding political scenario.