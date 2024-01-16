Jewish Community Services Scores Truist Foundation Grant to Bolster Employment Support

The Jewish Community Services (JCS), a non-profit organization, has secured a significant grant from the Truist Foundation. The grant, amounting to $40,000, is earmarked to support individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, particularly those from low to moderate-income households in the greater Baltimore area. It is expected to play a pivotal role in helping these individuals attain financial stability through adequate employment.

Enhancing Employment Opportunities

The grant will be funneled into JCS's existing program which employs evidence-based resources and strategies to provide comprehensive employment assistance. This includes facilitating access to potential employers, offering financial wellness counseling, and providing professional coaching throughout the job search process. Additionally, the program teaches job retention techniques and fosters a positive and supportive environment for its clients.

Specialized Career Coaching and Financial Advice

One of the significant benefits of the grant will be the specialized career coaching and financial advice that JCS will now be able to offer. By equipping participants with essential skills for an effective job search, JCS aids in bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. The organization is committed to its mission of helping individuals achieve financial stability and independence by securing adequate employment.

Overcoming Employment Barriers

Furthermore, JCS's program offers wrap-around services designed to help individuals overcome various barriers that may inhibit their success in finding and retaining employment. Such services are crucial in today's competitive job market, where unemployment or underemployment can have far-reaching implications for individuals and their families.

Noteworthy are the efforts of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Career Center and Johns Hopkins University and Health System. Both institutions have shown a deep commitment to the well-being and flourishing of Baltimore and its communities. Initiatives like HopkinsLocal and BLocal have been launched to increase the hiring of city residents and enhance economic growth in Baltimore, providing a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with unemployment or underemployment.